Jonesboro finds ways to cool down

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The heat failed to keep many indoors this afternoon as many popular water holes around town were filled to the brim with people.

Hydration is key when temperatures skyrocket and when you add in the humidity, the “Fell like Temperature” could be approaching 110 degrees.

Despite being near the Splash Pad and enjoying the buckets water raining down. The heat was still unbearable for some.

“We have to make sure we get out here early because it is really hot, and we have not even been out here that long and we are about to pack it up because we are dying out here.”, said Jessica Taggart who was at the splash pad.

Taggart said that aside from hydration, they take shade breaks often. She added that sunscreen is very important to bring outdoors this time of year, differently for the little ones.

Making sure that you and your children stay hydrated during long summer days outdoors is the most important thing. Sneaking in a small snack like chips or a sandwich is not a bad idea either.

Before the heat really sets in, refresh yourself on the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

“We drink a lot of water and we make sure we stay hydrated and we take shade breaks all day long.”, said Taggart.

Always remember to wear sunscreen, hydrate, and know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

