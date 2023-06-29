Energy Alert
June 29: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It is just downright muggy this morning.

Very hot weather is expected for the next couple of days.

Today, mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 100s, but the heat index values will be between 110° and 115°.

If you are lucky, you will be one of the few to see a stray shower.

There is not much relief at night, with lows near 80°.

We will do it all again on Friday. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS are in effect for much of Region 8 until Friday.

Temperatures will go down a little next week with slightly higher rain chances.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Dangerous heat expected in Region 8; information on how to protect yourself and pets.

You could have a property, and you don’t even know about it; we explain how you can claim it.

Remembering a fallen former Razorback football player, the memories his community will remember.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

