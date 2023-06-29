Missouri locals sidestep pro-gun lawmakers to put limits on firearms

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — After years of failed attempts to convince Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature to enact stricter gun laws, St. Louis locals are trying to sidestep lawmakers altogether.

A former judge, state lawmaker and criminologist filed initiative petitions on Wednesday that would amend Missouri's Constitution to allow St. Louis and other local governments to adopt their own gun policies.

“The use of guns for hunting in rural Missouri is very different than the use of guns in urban areas,” Rick Rosenfeld, a retired University of Missouri—St. Louis criminology professor, said in a statement.

The effort comes after Republican lawmakers rebuffed requests this year from St. Louis' mayor and new police chief to make it harder for minors to carry firearms or to allow urban areas to adopt stricter gun policies compared to the rest of the state.

In February, the GOP-led House voted down a bipartisan proposal to put limits on when and where minors may carry guns, despite pleas from St. Louis lawmakers who told stories about teenagers toting rifles downtown.

St. Louis officials renewed calls for action when one teenager was killed and 10 others were hurt at a downtown party that devolved into a shootout on June 18. Survivors range from ages 15 to 19, and injuries include multiple gunshot wounds and grazings.

St. Louis police said a 17-year-old who had a gun at the party was arrested but was released to a parent because it’s not illegal for teenagers to carry a firearm in Missouri. Police haven’t been able to tie the teen to the shooting.

In voting against limits on teenagers carrying firearms, Republican House members argued this year that doing so would be an unneeded infringement on gun rights and would not solve the crime problem facing St. Louis.

“While it may be intuitive that a 14-year-old has no legitimate purpose (carrying a firearm), it doesn’t actually mean that they’re going to harm someone,” Rep. Tony Lovasco, a Republican from the St. Louis suburb of O’Fallon, said during a February House debate.

Two proposals by Sensible Missouri would give St. Louis, St. Louis County, Kansas City and Jackson County the power to impose local gun rules. Another petition would allow any local government to adopt gun regulations if approved by local voters.

Missouri lawmakers passed a law in 2014 preventing cities and counties from enacting any gun policies.

Sensible Missouri would work around that law by restoring local governments' right to act on firearms through the state constitution, which also would make it harder for state lawmakers to undo.

The secretary of state is collecting public comments on the three proposals.