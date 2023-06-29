Police arrest teen suspected of stealing truck

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man they say was caught on camera stealing a pickup truck.

The vehicle was reported stolen on June 27 from a home on Southwind Drive.

According to court documents, “multiple individuals identified one of the suspects from surveillance footage as possibly being” 19-year-old Nathan W. Hollis.

in the security video you can see a group of people opening a car and taking things out of the inside (KAIT)

On Wednesday, June 28, detectives interviewed three codefendants who reportedly said Hollis was involved.

During a Mirandized interview, Hollis “made incriminating statements about the theft and provide the location of where the vehicle was left abandoned,” the affidavit stated.

Hollis faces one count of theft of property.

Police did not identify the other suspects.

