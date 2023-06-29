Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police officer shot at gas station in Crittenden County

(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHI, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas Highway Police Officer was shot while chasing a suspect on foot.

According to Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, a rideshare driver called 911 saying her passenger had a gun.

She pulled over to a nearby gas station to make the call, and when officers arrived the suspect ran.

An Arkansas Highway Police Officer was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in Memphis in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Arkansas State Police is investigating.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44
Mtn. Home, Ark. mom sentenced to prison for stabbing her son to death
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
10 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida and Alabama beaches
Mississippi River sand bar
Tenn. father drowns trying to save son’s life in Mississippi River
The city of Blytheville held a town hall on Tuesday to address community concerns. Mayor Melisa...
Blytheville holds town hall

Latest News

A contentious paternity suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an...
Case Closed: Hunter Biden settles child support lawsuit
Red Wolves Raw: Bryan Hodgson on basketball camp, summer workouts, & more
Red Wolves Raw: Caleb Fields, Zane Butler, Lado Laku on basketball camp, summer workouts, & more
A judge sentenced Joshua James Ray Donley of Pocahontas to five years in prison after he...
Child pornographer sentenced to 5 years