Renovations planned for tennis courts at Trumann park

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The tennis courts in Trumann have been closed for a while due to the condition of the surface, but the city is looking to renovate the space.

Along with new nets and a brand-new surface, the city will be adding at least two pickleball courts.

Trumann Mayor Jay Paul Woods said not only does this give the community something to do, but helps out the school’s tennis team as well.

“We are hoping when we get these courts resurfaced and it will provide them a place to play and practice and have their tennis program back if they even stopped it,” said Trumann Mayor Jay Paul Woods.

Woods said half of the money for the courts was set aside last year, with the rest of the money coming in this year.

He added that the total cost of the project will be around $120,000.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.