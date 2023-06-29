Residents of Marked Tree searching for help after storm

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Without power, many people in Marked Tree are left to fend off the heat as temperatures are expected to reach triple digits.

Helen Ruthsherrill and her family have been without power for days, and she said the environment inside their house is miserable.

“Hot, sweaty, and we are unable to rest,” said Ruthsherrill.

Ruthsherrill said a family member was able to provide a temporary solution by giving the family a generator.

Tamara Brown also lives in Marked Tree. She said she works every day but has been unable to come home to a cool house.

She said she works hard to save money, but the past few days pushed her to the breaking point, and she dipped into her savings.

“All we can do is take it day by day, we have stayed in a hotel a couple of nights, but you just can’t do that every day,” said Brown.

In the end, the people that are finding themselves in the same situation say they are in need of help.

Marked Tree Mayor Danny Johnson said that help is on the way, but getting government assistance, such as FEMA, is a lengthy process.

“We are just trying to get by and hoping we get word from the state and from FEMA and I am hoping we can get all that, but it isn’t going to be tomorrow,” said Mayor Johnson.

“If we don’t have enough damage for FEMA, the state will have different programs, so we are going to have something one way or the other, ” the Director of Emergency Management told Johnson.

For some, that help cannot come fast enough.

“This is a community that needs help, and if they don’t get help a lot of people are going to suffer for the next 5-6 months because not everyone is fortunate enough to have their home insured, ” said Donald Perry.

Perry said on Sunday his mother lost everything.

He said he was at a loss for words when he got the call that his mom and other family members were trapped in her home.

A large tree that had been there since the home was built, fell across the middle of the home.

This is a home that has been hers for 40 years, and this was the home where my father passed away in the early 90s,” said Perry. “This is the home that they shared together,” said Perry.

Perry added that no one inside the home was hurt and his mother is now staying in Jonesboro until she can rebuild.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.