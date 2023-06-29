Sikeston community celebrates ARPA-funded projects

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston residents celebrated $9 million in new resources coming to town.

That money from the American Rescue Plan will be used to pay for seven projects aimed at benefiting residents young and old.

Dozens of people gathered at Legion Park on Thursday, June 29 to learn more about the upcoming projects.

The Sikeston Public School District will receive $3 million to pay for a major expansion of the Career and Technology Center.

The center’s director, Chad King, said these funds are going to help meet the growing needs of his students.

“These grant funds are going to go a long way, the expansion and adding new programs and adding new equipment, we are going to be able to train more students now,” King said. “We are at max capacity right now, so we are going to be able in the near future to add another 100 to 150 students.”

The career and technology center serves 11 different school districts in the area, and prepares high school students to enter the workforce.

That ARPA money will also bring new educational and recreational opportunities to Sikeston

The Malone Park Academy of the Arts will offer workshops, art classes and local performers.

The Grace Youth Center will feature activities and food programs for kids.

One of the center’s board members, Kenny King, calls the project a sign of hope for the community.

“Ya know people can gather, where adults and youth can come together and have fun, be a meeting place, just be a place where relationship and hope and transformation can happen,” said King.

Kenny King said work on the Grace Youth Center will begin later this fall.

The president and CEO of the Sikeston Chamber said her community worked together to bring in the funding for all these projects.

According to a press release, this is a full list of what the $9 million will go towards.

Sikeston Public Schools received $3 million in the Workforce Training Grant Program for the expansion of the Sikeston Career and Technology Center. The money will be used to purchase the vacant building at 1401 E. Malone Ave. The building will be gutted, brought up to code, and updated throughout 2/3 of the space, with space to expand in the future. SCTC will be able to add firefighter training and EMT training along with doubling the current welding program.

SEMO Food Bank received $350,000 from the Community Revitalization Grant Program to purchase new delivery trucks.

Grace Community Center received $1,107,424 from the Community Revitalization Grant Program to build the Grace Youth Center at the corner of Compress and Petty. The center will provide a place where youth can go for activities, food programs and educational opportunities.

Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation received $1,089,295 from the Community Revitalization Grant Program for a community and cultural center. The Center, which will be known as the Malone Park Academy of the Arts, will offer individual and family-oriented activities along with age-appropriate educational and recreational growth opportunities to residents of the six-county area. Programming will include: music education, production and recording; photography and visual arts instruction, workshops and exhibits; dance, drama, and performing arts classes and productions; academic tutoring; stability and strengthening classes such as Yoga and Pilates; community service learning opportunities and youth-focused after school, weekend and summer activities. Local and nationally known guest speakers, artists, musicians, and performers will be invited to visit the center, share life experiences, perform, conduct demonstrations, and host workshops.

The City of Sikeston received $770,634 from the Community Revitalization Grant Program for the expansion of Legion Park. The expansion will include turning a parking lot into green space and the addition of a downtown bathroom. An open-air market will be constructed and will hold events like the farmer’s market, along with the purchase of a portable ice-skating rink that will be open seasonally. The project also includes the partial street closure of New Madrid Street from Malone down to Front Street which will be converted to a grass area and be part of the park.

The Sikeston Regional Chamber and Convention and Visitors Bureau received $484,138 from the Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program for a visitor center and rodeo museum. The Sikeston Regional Chamber and CVB will revitalize the old post office that was built in 1931 and currently houses offices for Historic Downtown Sikeston. The bottom floor of the building will be turned into an official Sikeston Visitors Center and Sikeston Rodeo Museum while also housing the offices of Tourism, Chamber, Economic Development and Historic Downtown Sikeston. The building will also include additional office space that will be rented to local entrepreneurs to help spur small business growth.

The City of Sikeston also received $2.5 million in Industrial Site Development Grant funds. These funds will be used for the BMU Wastewater Expansion project.

