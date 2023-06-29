Energy Alert
Swifton cleans up after storm

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Swifton suffered damage from Sunday’s storm and is now cleaning up.

High winds caused damage throughout the town on June 25. Mayor Charles Dukes was in Swifton when the storm passed.

“I watched it up later and started seeing things blow by and it was over pretty quick,” he said.

The wind broke limbs off several trees and scattered them on people’s yards and the roads. Some of those trees landed on people’s homes.

Dukes said three homes were damaged by the storm.

“We’ve had high winds and thunderstorms before but never this high and we’ve been busy ever since then hauling limbs,” he said.

No injuries were reported from the storms.

