Town awarded $5.7 million for sewer plant

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ark. (KAIT) - Pleasant Plains will get a much-needed upgrade to its sewage system courtesy of a $5 million grant.

City leaders announced Wednesday it had been awarded a $5,765,817.75 grant. The Independence County town also received a $1,921,939.25 low-interest loan.

Currently, the town has no centralized wastewater collection system or treatment facility. Instead, all wastewater is treated by individual septic systems.

The funds will be used to build and install a sewer plant.

