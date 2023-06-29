Walnut Ridge store tackles mental health with group therapy

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Walnut Ridge bookstore is providing group therapy sessions for its customers.

For Ecclectic Geekery co-owner Megan Heyl, her store has always been more than just a bookstore.

“We wanted to offer a safe space, making it where you don’t feel like have to spend money to be here to have a good time,” she said.

People can find puzzles, crafts, and board games others can find a safe place in books, but the store wanted to provide a different kind of safe place.

“When the opportunity for Sarah to come in and help us lead this group therapy session, we jumped on that,” she said.

Sarah Lowtharp, a licensed clinical social worker, leads a group therapy session at the bookstore. She said there are benefits to attending group therapy.

“There are people that feel the same ways that you do, they might have different coping skills that help them that you don’t have and just knowing that you’re not alone I think is the biggest thing,” she said.

Chairs are placed in a circle and sessions are over before the store opens. Heyl was at that first session.

“There were no leading questions no trying to force information out of people it’s just as much as you want to share and how your comfort level is,” she said.

“It’s always better to have someone to talk to about things that you never ever have to suffer in silence,” said Lowtharp.

Where people could find an escape from problems, now they have a place to face them.

“There’s no stigma, there’s no judgement. I think being at some place where you can be comfortable is the best place to start with something like group therapy.”

The store is holding those therapy sessions every third Sunday of the month at 10 am.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.