Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect in custody

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday afternoon, June 30.

According to troopers, the 1-year-old boy was found safe and the suspect is in custody.

Troopers issued the alert Friday afternoon after a suspect with a handgun reportedly abducted the baby from a home on South Martin Luther King Drive in Hayti Heights.

AMBER ALERT 2023-7 CANCELLED: CHILD HAS BEEN LOCATED SAFE AND THE SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY pic.twitter.com/ulOoWBb1fJ — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) June 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.