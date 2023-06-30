Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect in custody

The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday afternoon, June 30.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday afternoon, June 30.

According to troopers, the 1-year-old boy was found safe and the suspect is in custody.

Troopers issued the alert Friday afternoon after a suspect with a handgun reportedly abducted the baby from a home on South Martin Luther King Drive in Hayti Heights.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
A contentious paternity suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an...
Case Closed: Hunter Biden settles child support lawsuit
Police arrested a Paragould man they say was caught on camera stealing a pickup truck.
Police arrest teen suspected of stealing truck
A judge sentenced Joshua James Ray Donley of Pocahontas to five years in prison after he...
Child pornographer sentenced to 5 years
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

Latest News

Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a rollover crash with entrapment Friday...
Injuries reported in rollover crash
Photos from a K8 employee showed the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
ArDOT: Crews battling vehicle fire
A year after he was rescued, a Northeast Arkansas dog is living his best life.
Chained dog found starving now living the good life
Furry Friday: Rosie