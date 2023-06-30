Energy Alert
ArDOT: Crews battling vehicle fire

Photos from a K8 employee showed the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - On one of the hottest days of the year, firefighters are battling a massive vehicle fire.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, on Interstate 40 at Exit 277 in West Memphis.

ArDOT said the fire is affecting all westbound traffic.

Motorists are urged to use caution and expect delays.

