Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arenado named NL starting third baseman for All-Star Game

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After an injury scare amid some back tightness Wednesday night, Nolan Arenado is back in the Cardinals’ lineup for Thursday against the Astros. The St. Louis third baseman got some additional good news Thursday as he was named the starting third baseman for the National League in the upcoming MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.

Arenado emerged in the fan vote as the leading vote-getter at the third base position, beating out fellow finalist Austin Riley of Atlanta. The honor marks Arenado’s eighth All-Star selection of his career and his third time being named to the team as a Cardinal.

Though Arenado’s .806 OPS entering Thursday would represent one of the lowest marks of his career, the third baseman leads all NL third baseman with 54 RBIs and ranks behind only Max Muncy at the position with 16 home runs on the campaign.

The MLB All-Star Game is slated for July 11 in Seattle.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44
Mtn. Home, Ark. mom sentenced to prison for stabbing her son to death
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
A contentious paternity suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an...
Case Closed: Hunter Biden settles child support lawsuit
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
10 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida and Alabama beaches

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras follows through as he singles during the third inning of...
Cardinals rally for 7-5 win over the Cubs to split London series
St. Louis Cardinals' players practise during a training session ahead of the baseball match...
Cubs beat Cardinals 9-1 in MLB’s return to London
FILE - The minor league Birmingham Barons and the Montgomery Biscuits play a game in Rickwood...
Cards to play in Negro Leagues tribute game at historic Rickwood Field next June
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a...
Cardinals rally past the Nationals 8-6 behind back-to-back homers from Donovan and Goldschmidt