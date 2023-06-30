Busted water line leaves people thirsty on one of the hottest days

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - What started as routine improvements took a turn yesterday, in Bono as many people were left without water for the entire day after Optimum broke a water line in one neighborhood.

“Nobody needs to be without water when it is 110 degrees out,” Dennis Ayo said.

Ayo was one of those people who lives on Lisa Lane in Bono who had his water line cut and was left wondering what is next.

“They are coming in and tearing up the property you know we don’t rent we own so we have to fix all of this ourselves because they won’t fix it,” Ayo said.

The line was busted while Optimum was installing a fiber optic line and Ayo said he was not the only one affected.

“It’s a big headache for the whole neighborhood here you know because nobody had water nobody had Wi-Fi and some people depend on their Wi-Fi, and everyone depends on their water so what are we supposed to do,” Ayo said.

Ayo and other neighbors all said it was not the actual breaking of the pipe that makes them upset it was the fact they were not offered any water or help after.

Like many others Ayo had no idea the workers were coming and when he went out to ask them what is going on that’s when things got testy.

“My Mom walked out and talked to them of course one thing led to another I got terroristic threatening, and he got criminal trespassing,” Ayo said.

Bono Mayor Danny Shaw said the city will repair and fill the holes in people’s yards when the muddy dirt is able to dry within the next week.

