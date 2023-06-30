Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves is a restricted free agent

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - A NEA native is making headlines in NBA free agency.

ESPN reports that the Lakers will offer Austin Reaves a 4 year, $52 million dollar extension. The Cedar Ridge great averaged 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in the NBA Playoffs.

Los Angeles made a qualifying offer to Reaves on Tuesday, officially making him a restricted free agent. The Lakers can match offers from other teams in order to keep Austin.

We asked Reaves about his approach in free agency at the Reaves Brothers Basketball Camp. “Fit is really the main thing. Obviously money. If you don’t get in a good fit, it can affect your money 3-4 years down the road when the next contract. So that’s really the main thing, is being comfortable somewhere. Hopefully it’s L.A., we get this done.”

