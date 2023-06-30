Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves is a restricted free agent

The Newark native had 23 points in the Lakers' Game 1 win over Memphis
The Newark native had 23 points in the Lakers' Game 1 win over Memphis(KAIT-TV)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - A NEA native is making headlines in NBA free agency.

ESPN reports that the Lakers will offer Austin Reaves a 4 year, $52 million dollar extension. The Cedar Ridge great averaged 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in the NBA Playoffs.

Los Angeles made a qualifying offer to Reaves on Tuesday, officially making him a restricted free agent. The Lakers can match offers from other teams in order to keep Austin.

We asked Reaves about his approach in free agency at the Reaves Brothers Basketball Camp. “Fit is really the main thing. Obviously money. If you don’t get in a good fit, it can affect your money 3-4 years down the road when the next contract. So that’s really the main thing, is being comfortable somewhere. Hopefully it’s L.A., we get this done.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a rollover crash with entrapment Friday...
Injuries reported in rollover crash
A contentious paternity suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an...
Case Closed: Hunter Biden settles child support lawsuit
Police arrested a Paragould man they say was caught on camera stealing a pickup truck.
Police arrest teen suspected of stealing truck
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday...
Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

GCT alum Zane Butler joined Arkansas State men's basketball as a preferred walk-on.
GCT alum Zane Butler describes journey from JUCO to Arkansas State men’s basketball
GCT alum Zane Butler describes journey from JUCO to Arkansas State men's basketball
The event featured dozens of Arkansas basketball greats in Jonesboro Saturday.
Razorback legend Corliss Williamson hired by Timberwolves as assistant coach
Chicks fall to Nashville on Throwback Thursday