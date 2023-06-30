Chained dog found starving now living the good life

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A year after he was found chained up and starving, a Northeast Arkansas dog is living his best life.

Police cited two Bono residents with animal cruelty after finding a starving dog chained up in their backyard in June of 2022. (Northeast Arkansas Humane Society)

On June 15, 2022, Bono police and the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society found Armin chained up in a couple’s backyard without food, water, or adequate shelter.

Volunteers with the humane society described him as a “sad, pitiful, very underweight dog” that could barely stand up.

Flash forward a little more than a year later, and the humane society said he’s doing much better now that Armin has found a loving furever home. (Northeast Arkansas Humane Society)

Flash forward a little more than a year later, and the humane society says he’s doing much better now that Armin has found a loving furever home.

“He is living the good life,” the shelter said in a Thursday social media post. “His daddy says he is so spoiled.”

“He is living the good life,” the shelter said in a social media post. “His daddy says he is so spoiled.” (Northeast Arkansas Humane Society)

And we couldn’t be happier. Happy tails, Armin.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.