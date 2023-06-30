Energy Alert
Chained dog found starving now living the good life

A year after he was rescued, a Northeast Arkansas dog is living his best life.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A year after he was found chained up and starving, a Northeast Arkansas dog is living his best life.

On June 15, 2022, Bono police and the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society found Armin chained up in a couple’s backyard without food, water, or adequate shelter.

Volunteers with the humane society described him as a “sad, pitiful, very underweight dog” that could barely stand up.

Flash forward a little more than a year later, and the humane society says he’s doing much better now that Armin has found a loving furever home.

“He is living the good life,” the shelter said in a Thursday social media post. “His daddy says he is so spoiled.”

And we couldn’t be happier. Happy tails, Armin.

