Chained dog found starving now living the good life
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A year after he was found chained up and starving, a Northeast Arkansas dog is living his best life.
On June 15, 2022, Bono police and the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society found Armin chained up in a couple’s backyard without food, water, or adequate shelter.
Volunteers with the humane society described him as a “sad, pitiful, very underweight dog” that could barely stand up.
Flash forward a little more than a year later, and the humane society says he’s doing much better now that Armin has found a loving furever home.
“He is living the good life,” the shelter said in a Thursday social media post. “His daddy says he is so spoiled.”
And we couldn’t be happier. Happy tails, Armin.
