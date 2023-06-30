Energy Alert
Community centers doubling as cooling shelters

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Finding ways to beat the heat. In Jonesboro, for those people who don’t have anywhere to go, the recreation centers in town are doubling as cooling shelters.

If you are in need of a cool place to escape the heat, places such as Allen Park, Parker Park, and Earle Bell Community Center are open until 9 p.m. on Fridays and have limited hours on Saturdays for your convenience.

Erricka Marshall helps with the after-school program, which gives kids meals over the summer, and said there are more people than you think that can not cool off.

“It’s great because it gives the kids somewhere to go as some of them don’t really have air conditioning or they have it and it does not work properly,” Marshall said.

Marshall said on Thursday she saw a bunch of kids using the centers to cool off and thinks that will continue.

