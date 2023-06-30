Energy Alert
Development begins for over 200 single-family homes

By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Housing options are popping up across Jonesboro, whether it is new apartment complexes or homes.

Greensborough Village has seen a lot of development over the past few years, especially recently with new apartments and businesses.

Tucked behind the Malco movie theatre on Hilltop you can now find trees cleared out, making a pathway to Greensboro Road.

After years of planning, delays, and construction, much of Greensborough Village has either been built or the ground broken for construction.

Over 200 single-family homes will soon occupy a large area at the back of the property.

“You know that is the last component of the development as far as the different categories of development that are going to be out there,” said Gary Harpole, Managing Partner and Director of Development for Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group.

Harpole said this new housing development is adding to the community atmosphere they wanted to develop in that area of Greensborough Village.

Right now, construction is extending Canera Drive from East Johnson to Greensboro Road.

“The next critical component for us was to get the single-family housing started. We have people on a waiting list ready to start talking about the different kinds of products we are going to have out there,” said Harpole.

The homes will be built North and South of Greensboro Road. Giving new and current residents a new option for housing.

“Right now the portion that has already been sold for development is the portion South of Greensboro Road,” he said.

Harpole said the homes will look similar to homes you can find in the West End area but with more of a modern look.

They are planned to have covered front porches, walking areas, and decorative lighting. The homes will also be closer to the streets.

They hope to start construction next fall.

