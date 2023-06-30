Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week

The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.(Giuseppe Donatiello)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Stargazers have something to look forward to other than fireworks next week as the next full moon hits the skies.

According to NASA, the supermoon can be seen on July 3, in the sky opposite the sun at about 7:40 a.m. EST.

The agency said the moon will appear full for three days around that time, starting on Saturday evening and ending Tuesday night.

According to NASA, the term “supermoon” was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. The term refers to a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth.

Full supermoons have become popular amongst stargazers because they are visible in the sky, unlike new moons, which are only visible when they pass in front of the sun.

Different sources have different qualifications for what makes a supermoon, NASA said. Some publications recognize this supermoon as the first of four consecutive, including two full moons that take place in August, and one in September. Other publications only recognize the two brightest supermoons, which are the ones in August.

The upcoming supermoon is known as the Buck Moon or Thunder Moon, according to the Maine Farmers’ Almanac, names which come from the early summer season when buck deer push antlers out of their foreheads in coatings of fur and when frequent thunderstorms take place.

NASA said many Europeans have different names for this moon including The Hay Moon and the Mead Moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44
Mtn. Home, Ark. mom sentenced to prison for stabbing her son to death
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
A contentious paternity suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an...
Case Closed: Hunter Biden settles child support lawsuit
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
10 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida and Alabama beaches

Latest News

Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager
Taylor Taranto, 37, was seen by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president's home,...
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested in former President Barack Obama’s Washington neighborhood
The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.
Sriracha prices spiking in online markets amid prolonged shortage
Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson reacts as he is acquitted Thursday of felony child...
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting