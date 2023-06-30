GCT alum Zane Butler describes journey from JUCO to Arkansas State men’s basketball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s 15 miles from Greene County Tech to Arkansas State. Zane Butler’s road to the pack is 1,660 miles.

The Fast Break Friday Night star was a two-time All-State standout with the Golden Eagles. He hooped at Link Year Prep in Missouri, his next stop was in Illinois at SIU Edwardsville. The point guard searched for more playing time, he found it in Texas at Navarro College.

“You know, it’s a different world for sure, JUCO for sure,” Butler said Thursday after the Bryan Hodgson Basketball Camp. “Just the way the game is played is completely different. Not near as organized. For me, it was more of a chance to get in there and learn, to be able to play through some chaos. There’s still teams that are in Division 1 that play fast basketball. Press, do a lot of pressure. So I think it was a good opportunity for me to get used to some of that. Work through some of that.”

Butler shot 44 percent at Navarro, 40 percent from 3 point range. He wanted another D1 opportunity.

“All of my options were far off, I was still struggling, still wanted to be here at home,” Butler said. “That was when my JUCO coach, Grant McMillan, told me that he could get into contact with Coach Hodgson. I said if you can get into contact with him, try to work out anything, I would love to make something work there. It was just a few days later that Coach Hodgson actually contacted me, told me there was a spot available to come get a preferred walk-on. I jumped right on it and I knew this is where I wanted to be.”

Zane arrived at Arkansas State earlier this summer. Head coach Bryan Hodgson likes the added depth at guard.

“Zane is an everyday guy, which is the ultimate compliment,” Hodgson said. “Every single day in practice, Zane is going to compete. He brings energy and attitude and effort, and I love it. Zane is going to have a chance to earn some minutes here. We’re really fortunate to have him.”

Butler has several areas in his game he plans to work on this summer.

“I want to be able to shoot the ball at the highest clip I can, dribble the ball the best I can, take care of it. Pass the ball the best I can for my team. I got some really good bigs here like Lado Laku, y’all been hearing that name at this camp, the kids love him. People I can throw the ball up at the rim, go get it. Got other people, Avery, that can shoot the ball from outside too. Think I need to work on everything, continue to improve. Feels really good to be back here. To be able to come back here and be in front of them, have them support me, means the world.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.