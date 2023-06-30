Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Gov. Sanders deploys Arkansas National Guard to southern border

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders deploys Arkansas National Guard to the U.S. southern border
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders deploys Arkansas National Guard to the U.S. southern border(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Troops from the Arkansas National Guard were deployed from Fort Chaffee on Thursday, June 29 to the United States’ southern border.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders told our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, this 30-day mission is all about the safety and security of the U.S.

Sanders called the situation at the southern border a crisis involving a mass of illegal immigrants coming across the border, along with deadly drugs like fentanyl.

“I was recently at a border briefing at Texas a month ago in just a few weeks they had already apprehended more people in that month that were on our terrorist watch list than the previous six years,” Sanders said.

The governor said she has seen firsthand the support Arkansas and the country have received from the National Guard since she took office. She said she is confident their expertise will be useful at the border.

For more information on this story, go to KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44
Mtn. Home, Ark. mom sentenced to prison for stabbing her son to death
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
A contentious paternity suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an...
Case Closed: Hunter Biden settles child support lawsuit
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
10 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida and Alabama beaches

Latest News

First Bryan Hodgson Basketball Camp in the books
Jonesboro's only black owned beauty supply store opens July 1
Mother-daughter duo bring new beauty option to city
200 new single-family homes planned
Development begins for over 200 single-family homes
Pocahontas first responders to hold training excercise