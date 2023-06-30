Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Homer Hogues, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, dies at 96

Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades...
Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades died, according to an obituary provided by relatives.(UNITED STATES AIR FORCE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died.

Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades died, according to an obituary provided by relatives.

In 1946, Hogues entered the Army Air Corps, serving as a mechanic for the 99th fighter squadron, 332nd fighter group, which was one of the first units of Black aviators in the U.S. military.

After his career in the army ended, Hogues was employed at an electroplating facility in Texas for roughly 40 years before retiring.

A memorial service for both Hogues and his wife is scheduled for Saturday.

Hogues was 96 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
A contentious paternity suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an...
Case Closed: Hunter Biden settles child support lawsuit
Police arrested a Paragould man they say was caught on camera stealing a pickup truck.
Police arrest teen suspected of stealing truck
A judge sentenced Joshua James Ray Donley of Pocahontas to five years in prison after he...
Child pornographer sentenced to 5 years
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

Latest News

This Thursday, June 29, 2023, image provided by Virgin Galactic shows the Virgin Galactic's...
Researchers reach edge of space on Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane, ahead of regular commercial flights
Jonesboro's only Black-owned beauty supply store opens July 1
Mother-daughter duo bring new beauty option to city
A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22,...
An inflation gauge tracked by the Federal Reserve falls to its lowest point in 2 years
The K8 StormTEAM says we can expect very dangerous heat across Northeast Arkansas over the next...
Very dangerous heat forecast for Region 8