Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has settled a child support case with the Arkansas mother of a child he fathered in 2018
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden(Gripas Yuri / ZUMA / MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has settled a child support case with the Arkansas mother of a child he fathered in 2018, resolving the dispute about a week after he agreed to plead guilty to federal tax offenses.

The settlement filed in Independence County Circuit Court on Thursday did not reveal the financial terms of the agreement. Biden, who was determined to be the child's father in 2020 following a DNA test, had sought to reduce his monthly child support from $20,000 a month.

Biden agreed as part of the order to give an unspecified number of his paintings to the child to keep or sell. Lunden Roberts, the child's mother, withdrew her motion for the child to have Biden's last name. Under the agreement, the two also agreed to discuss providing a college education fund for the child within the next five years.

A trial had been set for next month in the child support case, and Biden faced a July 10 contempt hearing in Arkansas. Biden and Roberts reached the settlement on June 16, the same day he appeared in Little Rock to be deposed, according to Thursday's filing.

Biden is scheduled to appear in federal court in July to formally strike a plea agreement with prosecutors on tax and gun charges that will likely spare him jail time. Under the agreement made public last week, Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses but avoid full prosecution on a separate gun charge.

Attorneys for Biden and Roberts did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

