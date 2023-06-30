Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Judge ruled LEARNS Act not effective until August 1

This ruling was made by Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Herb Wright on Friday, June 30.
This ruling was made by Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Herb Wright on Friday, June 30.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas LEARNS Act was ruled that it cannot come into effect until August 1.

This ruling was made by Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Herb Wright on Friday, June 30.

If it stands, the ruling could complicate the past few months of efforts made by Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders’ administration to implement the law.

The plaintiffs sued due to the fact that lawmakers had voted on the bill and its emergency clause at the same time.

Judge Wright said it was likely that the plaintiffs would succeed, and granted a temporary restraining order until the hearing could be held on June 20.

You can read more about this ruling by visiting Talkbusiness.net.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
A contentious paternity suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an...
Case Closed: Hunter Biden settles child support lawsuit
Police arrested a Paragould man they say was caught on camera stealing a pickup truck.
Police arrest teen suspected of stealing truck
Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a rollover crash with entrapment Friday...
Injuries reported in rollover crash
A judge sentenced Joshua James Ray Donley of Pocahontas to five years in prison after he...
Child pornographer sentenced to 5 years

Latest News

The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
Future child custody cases would default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law