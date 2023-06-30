June 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another day of dangerous heat. We are waking up to the hot weather.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are still in effect today.

We should see mostly sunny skies with highs near 100°.

Heat index values today will range between 105° and 115°.

There could be a thunderstorm or two today.

Tonight, temperatures will fall to around 80°.

Hot again on Saturday with temperatures in the upper-90s.

Better rain chances and lower temperatures return by Sunday, and that will last into next week.

While it will be a bit cooler, it will still be hot next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A police officer was shot during a chase on Thursday, the latest on his condition.

Staying safe during high temperatures, how people stay cool, and how food truck operators take extra precautions to keep employees safe.

A group concerned over the new sportsplex’s lack of tennis courts shares its concern with Maddie Sexton.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

