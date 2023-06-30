Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Kennett man sentenced on machine gun charge

A Kennett man is sentenced to two years in federal prison for selling a device that can convert...
A Kennett man is sentenced to two years in federal prison for selling a device that can convert a Glock pistol into a machine gun.(MGN ONLINE)
By Heartland News
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett man is sentenced to two years in federal prison for selling a device that can convert a Glock pistol into a machine gun.

According to federal prosecutors, 22-year-old Cole Campbell pleaded guilty back in March to selling an auto sear, also known as a “Glock switch,” to a confidential informant working for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The sting happened on October 12, 2022.

Prosecutors said Campbell admitted he had removed the device from his own gun, knew it worked and had a video of it in operation.

Court papers stated he also offered to sell more of the devices.

Campbell was sentenced on Wednesday, June 28.

Prosecutors explain the auto sear device converts a semi-automatic Glock pistol into a fully automatic firearm.

Glock switches alone, even if not attached to a firearm, are defined as a machine gun under federal law.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
A contentious paternity suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an...
Case Closed: Hunter Biden settles child support lawsuit
Police arrested a Paragould man they say was caught on camera stealing a pickup truck.
Police arrest teen suspected of stealing truck
A judge sentenced Joshua James Ray Donley of Pocahontas to five years in prison after he...
Child pornographer sentenced to 5 years
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

Latest News

Jonesboro's only Black-owned beauty supply store opens July 1
Mother-daughter duo bring new beauty option to city
The K8 StormTEAM says we can expect very dangerous heat across Northeast Arkansas over the next...
Very dangerous heat forecast for Region 8
Razorbug makes its way to Jonesboro
First Bryan Hodgson Basketball Camp in the books