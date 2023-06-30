Light out on Johnson Avenue, police directing traffic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are directing traffic after a crash knocked out a stoplight.

The Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 said Friday afternoon that the light at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Clinton School Road was out.

The outage was due to a previous crash. A desk sergeant said a dump truck clipped the pole, knocking out the light. No injuries were reported.

Vehicles were backed up as officers directed traffic through the intersection until workers could repair the light.

