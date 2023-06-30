Memphis Redbirds back home to start 2nd half, prep for 4th of July Weekend

MEMPHIS (KAIT) - The second half of the season is underway for the Memphis Redbirds.

The Cardinals AAA affiliate is in the midst of a busy holiday homestand. They’ll have postgame fireworks on Saturday, July 1st and on Monday, July 3rd at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds lineup features several players that have St. Louis experience. Luken Baker, Juan Yepez, Dakota Hudson, James Naile, JoJo Romero, Zack Thompson, Ivan Herrera, and Moises Gomez are all working their way back to The Show.

Newport native Grant Black is playing a versatile role with the Redbirds. The Greyhound great has served as a starting pitcher and a relief pitcher this season.

You can see more Memphis Redbirds ticket info here.

Memphis Redbirds Upcoming Home Schedule

Friday 7:05pm vs. Nashville

- Tommy Edman Bobblehead: The first 1,500 fans will receive a FREE Tommy Edman Bobblehead!

Saturday 6:35pm vs. Nashville

- Powder Blue Jersey: The first 1,500 fans will receive a powder blue Redbirds replica jersey.

- Postgame fireworks

Sunday 6:35pm vs. Nashville

- Redbirds Hawaiian Shirt: The first 1,500 fans to enter the stadium will receive a free Redbirds Hawaiian shirt

Monday 6:35pm: vs. Nashville

- Postgame fireworks

Friday, July 14th 6:35pm: vs. Gwinnett

- Redbirds Backpack: The first 1,000 fans, 12 and under, will receive a clear Redbirds backpack.

Saturday, July 15th 6:35pm: vs. Gwinnett

- Postgame fireworks

Sunday, July 16th 2:05pm: vs. Gwinnett

- Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays: All kids 12 and under will receive a free ice cream sandwich upon entering the gates. After the game, all kids can run the bases

Thursday, July 27th 7:05pm: vs. Iowa

- 25th Anniversary Baseball Cards: The first 1,000 fans will receive cards 11-20 of the Memphis Redbirds 25th Anniversary Set featuring players like Vince Coleman, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, Randy Arozarena, Stubby Clapp, Rick Ankiel and more! 100 lucky fans will receive an exclusive 1 of 100 card within their set.

- Throwback Thursday: Fans can enjoy $2 beers and $1 hot dogs as the Redbirds take the field in throwback Memphis Chicks Jerseys

Friday, July 28th 7:05pm vs. Iowa

Saturday July 29th 6:35pm: vs. Iowa

- Redbirds Belt Bag Giveaway

- Postgame fireworks

Sunday, July 30th 2:05pm vs. Iowa

- Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays: All kids 12 and under will receive a free ice cream sandwich upon entering the gates. After the game, all kids can run the bases

