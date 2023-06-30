Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mother-daughter duo bring new beauty option to city

By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A mother-daughter duo is making a difference in the beauty industry in Jonesboro.

After noticing a lack of quality hair products for Black hair, the duo decided to open a beauty supply store.

Terrell Patterson, the owner of Ebony X Beauty Supply, has been a hairstylist for over 25 years, and her daughter grew up being around the beauty shop atmosphere.

They wanted to give Black women and men a space to get a variety of items that are usually not sold in the area and are safe for their hair.

“It is important that I understand the products that I sell, that I understand the hair that is being sold. The different items that are here. I know how it affects each person on a scale as far as what they need and why they need it. I can at least get them in the right direction,” said Patterson.

The duo said representation in every aspect, especially in the beauty industry is important.

The store’s grand opening will be July 1 at 9:30 a.m. at 3915 East Nettleton Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
A contentious paternity suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an...
Case Closed: Hunter Biden settles child support lawsuit
Police arrested a Paragould man they say was caught on camera stealing a pickup truck.
Police arrest teen suspected of stealing truck
A judge sentenced Joshua James Ray Donley of Pocahontas to five years in prison after he...
Child pornographer sentenced to 5 years
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

Latest News

200 new single-family homes planned
Development begins for 200+ single-family homes
The Mississippi River currently sits at 9.3 feet in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Mississippi River levels continue to drop
From entrepreneurial support to workforce development training to a makers-space for the home...
G.I.N. designed to improve small businesses
Arkansas gas prices rose slightly ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
Gas prices rise slightly