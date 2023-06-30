Energy Alert
Multiple crews battle house fire

It took several fire crews hours Friday morning to extinguish a house fire.
It took several fire crews hours Friday morning to extinguish a house fire.(Forrest City Fire Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - It took multiple fire crews several hours Friday morning to extinguish a house fire.

The Forrest City Fire Department said in a news release shared on social media that it took them four hours to put out the flames.

It was a fully involved fire when the first crews arrived on the scene.

“Firefighters were able to protect the neighboring house from any exposure damage,” the release said. “Firefighters worked hard all morning.”

The FCFD also credited the Caldwell, Colt, and Newcastle Fire Departments for providing extra manpower and water.

