Pinpoint delivery: Domino’s can deliver your next pizza without an address

Domino's says it is bringing a more convenient way to deliver its food to its customers with a...
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Food delivery usually requires an address but Domino’s is changing that.

The pizza chain says it’s launching a pinpoint delivery service that allows customers to choose a location by dropping a pin on a map to have their pizza delivered directly to them.

A spokesperson for Domino’s says the service started this summer to help people who might be at the beach or a park without an exact address.

According to the company, it works just like other delivery services it offers with customers able to get updates and track their order.

Once the driver is at the location, the customer can activate a spotlight on the tracker page. This will signal a full-screen Domino’s logo on their phone to help the driver locate them.

“We’re always striving to make customers’ experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that,” said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president – chief digital officer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

