Pocahontas first responders to hold training excercise

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Several agencies in Pocahontas will be conducting a mass casualty training exercise on Friday, June 30.

The exercise will take place at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 30. at the new Pocahontas Elementary School.

The Pocahontas Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, firefighters, and approximately 50 volunteers will be conducting the mass casualty training.

The City of Pocahontas said this is just a training exercise.

