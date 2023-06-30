Razorbug makes its way to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Razorbug has been traveling across the state delivering diplomas to the online University of Arkansas students.

Patty Milner with the University of Arkansas says faculty and administrators come along on the tour to celebrate with the students.

“We have faculty members from the programs who come out to do each of the presentations and then they’re able to meet with and celebrate with the graduates from each of their programs.”

Some of the stops so far have included El Dorado, Mountain Home, and Paragould.

The Razorbug headed off to Horseshoe Lake this evening to deliver the final diploma

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.