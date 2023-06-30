Sun Belt champion distance runner Kirami Yego transfers to Arkansas.

Kenyan Kirami Yego has signed to transfer to Arkansas from South Alabama and will join the Razorbacks for the 2023-24 season. Yego earned a cross country All-America honor in 2022 and collected 11 Sun Belt titles during his time with the Jaguars.

Career best marks for Yego include 3:49.96 (1500), 4:08.05 (mile), 8:07.53/8:09.39 indoor (3000), 13:34.50/13:38.45 indoor (5000), and 28:22.94 (10,000).

Recently Yego finished 11th in the NCAA 10,000m in Austin, posting a time of 28:57.61. During the outdoor season he established career best times in four consecutive races.

Yego won the 3,000m at the South Alabama Invitational, then claimed the 10,000m at the Raleigh Relays. Racing in the Bryan Clay Invitational, Yego finished eighth in the 5,000m. Then he placed fifth in the 1,500m at the Crimson Tide Invitational.

Last fall, Yego placed 37th in NCAA cross country as he covered the 10k course in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in 29:34.2.

Yego, who is from Kapenguria, Kenya, and attended St. Anthony’s Boys high school, earned the Sun Belt Performer of the Year a total of six times – three consecutive years for the indoor season, twice in cross country, and once outdoors.

His collection of Sun Belt gold medals includes two in cross country, along with a pair of titles each in the 3,000 and 5,000 indoors, and the 5,000 and 10,000 outdoors. An additional conference victory came in the distance medley relay.

