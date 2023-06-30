Teen seriously injured in fireworks mishap

ST. FRANCIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A teen was flown to a Memphis hospital after he suffered serious injuries while shooting fireworks.

According to a Friday news release from Clay County Sheriff Ronnie Cole, the incident happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, near the St. Francis River Bridge in St. Francis.

The 17-year-old boy was shooting fireworks when he seriously injured his hand. The sheriff did not say exactly how the injury happened.

“AirEvac was called, and he was transported to The Med in Memphis,” Cole said.

According to the release, Piggott and St. Francis first responders assisted the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.