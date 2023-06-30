Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Teen seriously injured in fireworks mishap

A teen was flown to a Memphis hospital after he suffered serious injuries while shooting...
A teen was flown to a Memphis hospital after he suffered serious injuries while shooting fireworks.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A teen was flown to a Memphis hospital after he suffered serious injuries while shooting fireworks.

According to a Friday news release from Clay County Sheriff Ronnie Cole, the incident happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, near the St. Francis River Bridge in St. Francis.

The 17-year-old boy was shooting fireworks when he seriously injured his hand. The sheriff did not say exactly how the injury happened.

“AirEvac was called, and he was transported to The Med in Memphis,” Cole said.

According to the release, Piggott and St. Francis first responders assisted the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
A contentious paternity suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an...
Case Closed: Hunter Biden settles child support lawsuit
Police arrested a Paragould man they say was caught on camera stealing a pickup truck.
Police arrest teen suspected of stealing truck
A judge sentenced Joshua James Ray Donley of Pocahontas to five years in prison after he...
Child pornographer sentenced to 5 years
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

Latest News

Chicks fall to Nashville on Throwback Thursday
K8 Sports Extra: Memphis Redbirds GM Brian Unger, manager Ben Johnson on holiday weekend homestand
K8 Sports Extra: Newport native Grant Black on 2023 so far with Memphis Redbirds
It took several fire crews hours Friday morning to extinguish a house fire.
Multiple crews battle house fire