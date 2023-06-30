Tennis players serve up their opinions on Jonesboro’s courts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some tennis players are finding fault with the City of Jonesboro’s lack of indoor public courts.

When civic leaders met Tuesday, June 27, to discuss the city’s future sportsplex, a group of local tennis players were in the audience after hearing there were no plans to include tennis courts.

Executive Director of the NEA Tennis Association (NEATA) Morgan Daniel said their intentions were to let everyone know the importance of tennis.

“I haven’t heard anything about tennis being involved,” she said. “It’s important for us to have indoor courts for weather and being able to train and compete.”

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation has 17 outdoor tennis courts (12 at Allen Park Community Center, three at Earl Bell Community Center, and two at Joe Mack Campbell Park) but there is nowhere for the public to play indoors.

There are three privately-owned indoor tennis facilities in Jonesboro: Three Oaks Racquet Club, RidgePointe Country Club, and Jonesboro Country Club.

Local tennis player Lindi Wade said when outdoor courts are the only option, weather plays a big part in her concerns.

“If we host a tournament and it rains, we have no place to go,” Wade said.

Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapales says the City of Jonesboro has a 10-year masterplan to add some courts in town.

“We’re going to add facilities,” he said. “Potentially tennis courts and other park spaces in different neighborhoods, where our needs are.”

However, the city does not have any indoor tennis court facility plans set in stone. Kapales said community input is necessary if they want change.

“If that’s what the community is wanting, they need to fill out the survey,” he said.

Those interested in taking the survey and voicing their opinions to the Parks and Recreation Department, click here.

The Jonesboro Sportsplex Subcommittee takes into consideration all the information shared at these meetings, along with the results of a feasibility study, which was conducted more than a year ago.

Co-Chair Kevin Hodges said there is still a chance for tennis courts to be added to the design of the new facility.

“At the end of the day, the building has to make sense financially, and it needs to be operationally driven by a positive economic standpoint,” he said.

Daniel and Wade both said they want at least three public indoor tennis courts for the community to use.

“The tennis community is growing,” Wade said.

“We have junior and adult leagues,” Daniel said. “Men and women of all ages, all the way up to 70- and 80-years old play.”

Hodges said the official layout of the Sportsplex should be announced in 4-6 months. He said the subcommittee is still looking for input as to what the community wants in the facility.

There is one more round of meetings that the public can attend:

Aquatic Center- 6 p.m. on Monday, July 10

Sport Courts- 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11

Indoor Turf- 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11

All meetings are held at the E. Boone Watson Center, 1005 Logan Ave.

