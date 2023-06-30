Traffic Alert: Rollover crash slows traffic on Hwy. 351

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash with entrapment.

The crash happened shortly after noon near the intersection of North Greensboro (Highway 351) and Macedonia Roads.

Jonesboro police are responding to a rollover crash on Old Greensboro Road. (Google Maps)

A desk sergeant said there was a report of a person trapped inside the vehicle.

