Traffic Alert: Rollover crash slows traffic on Hwy. 351
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash with entrapment.
The crash happened shortly after noon near the intersection of North Greensboro (Highway 351) and Macedonia Roads.
A desk sergeant said there was a report of a person trapped inside the vehicle.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
