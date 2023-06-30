Energy Alert
Traffic Alert: Rollover crash slows traffic on Hwy. 351

Jonesboro police and emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash with entrapment.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash with entrapment.

The crash happened shortly after noon near the intersection of North Greensboro (Highway 351) and Macedonia Roads.

A desk sergeant said there was a report of a person trapped inside the vehicle.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

