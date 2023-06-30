Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman accused of spitting on police officer

Police arrested 54-year-old Tammy Sleeth of Paragould after they said she spit on an officer.
Police arrested 54-year-old Tammy Sleeth of Paragould after they said she spit on an officer.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she spit on an officer.

A judge found probable cause Friday to charge 54-year-old Tammy Sleeth with aggravated assault on a certified law enforcement officer and public intoxication.

According to court documents, officers responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, regarding an unwanted person.

The caller told police that Sleeth had “consumed alcohol to the point that they were uncomfortable with her being at their house, and she was causing a disturbance,” the affidavit stated.

Detective Corporal Aaron Gamber said officers noted Sleeth had “slurred speech and she was making harassing comments to the complainant.”

Police reportedly told her to go outside and call for a ride home.

But, Gamber said she “made no attempts” to call for a ride.

“Sleeth was escorted to a patrol car, and while being seated in the back seat, she spit into the face of the arresting officer,” the affidavit stated.

Sleeth is being held in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting her next court appearance.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
A contentious paternity suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an...
Case Closed: Hunter Biden settles child support lawsuit
Police arrested a Paragould man they say was caught on camera stealing a pickup truck.
Police arrest teen suspected of stealing truck
A judge sentenced Joshua James Ray Donley of Pocahontas to five years in prison after he...
Child pornographer sentenced to 5 years
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

Latest News

Some tennis players are finding fault with the City of Jonesboro’s lack of indoor public courts.
Tennis players serve up their opinions on Jonesboro’s courts
A teen was flown to a Memphis hospital after he suffered serious injuries while shooting...
Teen seriously injured in fireworks mishap
Chicks fall to Nashville on Throwback Thursday
K8 Sports Extra: Memphis Redbirds GM Brian Unger, manager Ben Johnson on holiday weekend homestand