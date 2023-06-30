Woman accused of spitting on police officer

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she spit on an officer.

A judge found probable cause Friday to charge 54-year-old Tammy Sleeth with aggravated assault on a certified law enforcement officer and public intoxication.

According to court documents, officers responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, regarding an unwanted person.

The caller told police that Sleeth had “consumed alcohol to the point that they were uncomfortable with her being at their house, and she was causing a disturbance,” the affidavit stated.

Detective Corporal Aaron Gamber said officers noted Sleeth had “slurred speech and she was making harassing comments to the complainant.”

Police reportedly told her to go outside and call for a ride home.

But, Gamber said she “made no attempts” to call for a ride.

“Sleeth was escorted to a patrol car, and while being seated in the back seat, she spit into the face of the arresting officer,” the affidavit stated.

Sleeth is being held in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting her next court appearance.

