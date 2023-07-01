2022 4A State Golf Champion Cole Kirby commits to Arkansas State

Energy Alert
Brookland All-State golfer Cole Kirby committed to Arkansas State.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Another NEA standout is thinking Arkansas State.

Brookland All-State golfer Cole Kirby committed to the Red Wolves for 2024. He shot 69 in Hot Springs to win the 2022 4A Individual State Championship. Kirby was key to the Bearcats capturing 4A-3 and 4A State Team titles.

Cole earned All-State honors in golf in 2021 and 2022. He also earned All-State accolades in 2023 for Bearcat boys basketball.

