2022 4A State Golf Champion Cole Kirby commits to Arkansas State

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Another NEA standout is thinking Arkansas State.

Brookland All-State golfer Cole Kirby committed to the Red Wolves for 2024. He shot 69 in Hot Springs to win the 2022 4A Individual State Championship. Kirby was key to the Bearcats capturing 4A-3 and 4A State Team titles.

Very excited to announce verbal commitment to Arkansas State University! I am very thankful for God to bring me this opportunity along with my family, friends, and coaches that have been helpful and supportive throughout this journey. Looking forward for the future holds! pic.twitter.com/12aplwBQvX — Cole Kirby (@colekirby_25) June 29, 2023

Cole earned All-State honors in golf in 2021 and 2022. He also earned All-State accolades in 2023 for Bearcat boys basketball.

