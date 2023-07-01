Dangerous heat and a low risk for severe weather on Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday is going to be another hot day.

Temperatures are going to be in the upper-90s, but once again the heat index values will approach 110°. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for most of Region 8.

This is dangerous heat, so be sure to limit your time outdoors and hydrate.

Heat index values could approach 110° again on Saturday. (KAIT)

During the afternoon, we could see a couple of strong storms. Not everyone will see them, but for those who do, it could be heavy at times.

A few of these storms could pack some gusty winds and small hail.

We do have a LOW risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon/evening. (KAIT)

The afternoon hours and into the evening looks to best timing for a couple of storms. We could see some showers and storms persist into the overnight and early morning hours on Sunday.

This is what radar could look like during the early afternoon. (KAIT)

Make sure to have a way to receive watches and warnings. The K8 Storm Team will keep you update throughout the day on the K8 Weather App.

