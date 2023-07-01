Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

HVAC repair companies experience long wait lists

HVAC companies seeing high volumes of customers in need
HVAC companies seeing high volumes of customers in need(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Well, we all know it is hot outside.

Heat warnings have been in effect across the area for the past couple of days. This caused many of us to run our air conditioners in our homes nonstop, which may cause some of them to quit.

HVAC companies are seeing such a high volume of people calling in for repairs, they are experiencing a backlog of customers to help.

“Look at the preventative things you can do and call a service company right then so you can go ahead and get on the schedule because we are trying to get everybody right then, but in all reality, you can’t get everybody in Jonesboro right then,” said Kevin Henderson, with Repair USA in Jonesboro.

The preventative measures you can take are cleaning out your unit by washing it with a water hose to get rid of bugs, grass, and dust that could prevent the unit from working properly.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a rollover crash with entrapment Friday...
Injuries reported in rollover crash
A contentious paternity suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an...
Case Closed: Hunter Biden settles child support lawsuit
Police arrested a Paragould man they say was caught on camera stealing a pickup truck.
Police arrest teen suspected of stealing truck
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday...
Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Jonesboro's only Black-owned beauty supply store opens July 1
Mother-daughter duo bring new beauty option to city
200 new single-family homes planned
Development begins for 200+ single-family homes
The Mississippi River currently sits at 9.3 feet in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Mississippi River levels continue to drop
From entrepreneurial support to workforce development training to a makers-space for the home...
G.I.N. designed to improve small businesses