HVAC repair companies experience long wait lists

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Well, we all know it is hot outside.

Heat warnings have been in effect across the area for the past couple of days. This caused many of us to run our air conditioners in our homes nonstop, which may cause some of them to quit.

HVAC companies are seeing such a high volume of people calling in for repairs, they are experiencing a backlog of customers to help.

“Look at the preventative things you can do and call a service company right then so you can go ahead and get on the schedule because we are trying to get everybody right then, but in all reality, you can’t get everybody in Jonesboro right then,” said Kevin Henderson, with Repair USA in Jonesboro.

The preventative measures you can take are cleaning out your unit by washing it with a water hose to get rid of bugs, grass, and dust that could prevent the unit from working properly.

