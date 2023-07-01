Lake City holds community festival

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Lake City held a community festival ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

“Lake City Community Fest” was held at the Wayne “Biscuits” Short Park all day on Saturday.

Daniel Haynes is the festival president and said his team worked nearly all year to bring the festival to town.

“15 of us, we start pretty much two weeks after the festival from last year: started planning, booking bands, and doing different things,” he said.

He said there are different activities for everyone, from all kinds of vendors to food, games, music, and a car show.

“It’s just community-oriented, not just Lake City community. We’re trying to promote Lake City because it’s a great town to live in. It’s for our surrounding communities as well,” he said.

This year, the band Trippp played at the festival. At the end of the day, those at the festival enjoyed a fireworks show.

