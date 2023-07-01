Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Little Rock Zoo protects animals during heat

The Little Rock Zoo is working hard to keep its animals safe due to the excessive summer heat.
The Little Rock Zoo is working hard to keep its animals safe due to the excessive summer heat.(Source: Little Rock Zoo Facebook page)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Little Rock Zoo is working hard to keep its animals safe due to the excessive summer heat.

According to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV, there are several things the zoo has been doing such as having extra fans for the animals, having indoor “bedrooms” to keep cool, turning on water misters, and having water easily accessible.

The zoo says that they are keeping all the animals hydrated, although it may be hard to tell from the visitors’ view.

“It’s a lixit spout that sticks out from the side of the wall,” says Susan Alturi, Director of the Little Rock Zoo, “you don’t see it as a guest when you’re looking at the exhibit, but it’s there. The animals know where it is and they can go right up to it and lick it when they need the water out,” she said.

The zoo also has misters for humans, as well as extra hydration stations with iced water.

For more information on what the zoo is doing to keep its visitors and animals safe, visit KARK-TV.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a rollover crash with entrapment Friday...
Injuries reported in rollover crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday...
Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect in custody
Police arrested 54-year-old Tammy Sleeth of Paragould after they said she spit on an officer.
Woman accused of spitting on police officer
FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film...
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor, dies at 89
A teen was flown to a Memphis hospital after he suffered serious injuries while shooting...
Teen seriously injured in fireworks mishap

Latest News

Sean Patrick Haynes, 30, of Trumann arrested for uploading child exploitation images online
Trumann man arrested on child porn charges
HVAC companies seeing high volumes of customers in need
HVAC repair companies experience long wait lists
Verizon outage affecting large swath of the Mid-South
We do have a LOW risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon/evening.
Dangerous heat and a low risk for severe weather on Saturday