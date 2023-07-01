Little Rock Zoo protects animals during heat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Little Rock Zoo is working hard to keep its animals safe due to the excessive summer heat.

According to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV, there are several things the zoo has been doing such as having extra fans for the animals, having indoor “bedrooms” to keep cool, turning on water misters, and having water easily accessible.

The zoo says that they are keeping all the animals hydrated, although it may be hard to tell from the visitors’ view.

“It’s a lixit spout that sticks out from the side of the wall,” says Susan Alturi, Director of the Little Rock Zoo, “you don’t see it as a guest when you’re looking at the exhibit, but it’s there. The animals know where it is and they can go right up to it and lick it when they need the water out,” she said.

The zoo also has misters for humans, as well as extra hydration stations with iced water.

For more information on what the zoo is doing to keep its visitors and animals safe, visit KARK-TV.

