Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man arrested after attempting to break into store with stolen lift

A man was arrested after attempting to rob a southwest Arkansas sporting goods store with a...
A man was arrested after attempting to rob a southwest Arkansas sporting goods store with a stolen aerial lift.(Hope Police Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was arrested after attempting to rob a southwest Arkansas sporting goods store with a stolen aerial lift.

The 22-year-old was armed with a gun at the time of the attempted break-in.

According to Hope Police Department, they responded to a call on Friday, June 30, at around 1 a.m. after the burglar alarm went off in the store.

A man was arrested after attempting to rob a southwest Arkansas sporting goods store with a...
A man was arrested after attempting to rob a southwest Arkansas sporting goods store with a stolen aerial lift.(Hope Police Department)

Upon arrival, officers found Jalen Pool of Hope, Arkansas had used the lift to break into the glass entrance and was inside the building armed with a firearm where he was arrested.

Pool was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility where he was charged with commercial burglary and theft of property.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a rollover crash with entrapment Friday...
Injuries reported in rollover crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday...
Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect in custody
Joseph Cummings, 26, arrested for stealing $45,000 from Hampton Inn in Jonesboro
Man accused of stealing $45,000 from hotel
Police arrested 54-year-old Tammy Sleeth of Paragould after they said she spit on an officer.
Woman accused of spitting on police officer
Photos from a K8 employee showed the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
ArDOT: Crews battle vehicle fire

Latest News

Newport native, Redbirds pitcher Grant Black looks to bounce back in 2nd half of 2023
Verizon confirms service restored in the Mid-South
The Little Rock Zoo is working hard to keep its animals safe due to the excessive summer heat.
Little Rock Zoo protects animals during heat
Man and woman arrested after running chop shop out of backyard
Man and woman arrested for running chop shop out of backyard, police say