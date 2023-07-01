Man arrested after attempting to break into store with stolen lift

HOPE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was arrested after attempting to rob a southwest Arkansas sporting goods store with a stolen aerial lift.

The 22-year-old was armed with a gun at the time of the attempted break-in.

According to Hope Police Department, they responded to a call on Friday, June 30, at around 1 a.m. after the burglar alarm went off in the store.

Upon arrival, officers found Jalen Pool of Hope, Arkansas had used the lift to break into the glass entrance and was inside the building armed with a firearm where he was arrested.

Pool was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility where he was charged with commercial burglary and theft of property.

