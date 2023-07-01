Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man charged with stealing $45,000 from hotel

Joseph Cummings, 26, arrested for stealing $45,000 from Hampton Inn in Jonesboro
Joseph Cummings, 26, arrested for stealing $45,000 from Hampton Inn in Jonesboro(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was arrested for stealing $45,000 from the Hampton Inn in Jonesboro.

According to the affidavit, 26-year-old Joseph Cummings, a former employee of the hotel, was accused by the manager of Hampton Inn of stealing money from the business’ account.

A representative for Hampton Inn gave documents to the Jonesboro Police Department showing Cummings had taken the money from the account by either online transactions or pay-by-phone.

Jonesboro police were also told that Cummings did not have authorization to take money or access the account, according to the affidavit.

On June 29, a judge found probable cause to charge Cummings with Theft of $25,000 or more.

His bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety.

Cummings’ next court date is set for August 25, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. at the Craighead County Courthouse.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a rollover crash with entrapment Friday...
Injuries reported in rollover crash
A contentious paternity suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an...
Case Closed: Hunter Biden settles child support lawsuit
Police arrested a Paragould man they say was caught on camera stealing a pickup truck.
Police arrest teen suspected of stealing truck
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday...
Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

We do have a LOW risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon/evening.
Dangerous heat and a low risk for severe weather on Saturday
GCT alum Zane Butler describes journey from JUCO to Arkansas State men's basketball
One of the open lines you could find in yards in Bono while crews work to install fiber optic...
Busted line leaves people without water on one of the hottest days
The Earle Bell Community Center in Jonesboro will be open until 9 p.m. for people to cool off.
Community centers doubling as cooling shelters