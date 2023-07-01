Man charged with stealing $45,000 from hotel

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was arrested for stealing $45,000 from the Hampton Inn in Jonesboro.

According to the affidavit, 26-year-old Joseph Cummings, a former employee of the hotel, was accused by the manager of Hampton Inn of stealing money from the business’ account.

A representative for Hampton Inn gave documents to the Jonesboro Police Department showing Cummings had taken the money from the account by either online transactions or pay-by-phone.

Jonesboro police were also told that Cummings did not have authorization to take money or access the account, according to the affidavit.

On June 29, a judge found probable cause to charge Cummings with Theft of $25,000 or more.

His bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety.

Cummings’ next court date is set for August 25, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. at the Craighead County Courthouse.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.