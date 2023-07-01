Man and woman arrested for running chop shop out of backyard, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man and woman have been arrested for running a chop shop out of their backyard.

According to police, both Ali Diarra, 22, and Jamie Moss, 23, were both occupying a house that was running a chop shop out of the carport.

Upon the officers arrival, they discovered that a red Ford vehicle has been stripped of its parts.

Additionally, they found a Nissan Maxima in the backyard that had been reported stolen in the Austin Peay area.

Both are currently facing multiple charges including theft of property and violation of chop shop law.

