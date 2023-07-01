Energy Alert
Newport native, Redbirds pitcher Grant Black looks to bounce back in 2nd half of 2023

Newport native Grant Black pitches for the Memphis Redbirds.
Newport native Grant Black pitches for the Memphis Redbirds.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS (KAIT) - Grant Black got a taste of The Show in spring training.

The former Newport Greyhound appeared in 2 games, recording a win for the St. Louis Cardinals on March 25th. Black continues to pursue his major league dream, he’s in his 3rd stint with the Memphis Redbirds.

“I feel like I’m throwing the ball how I want to right now,” Black said on Thursday. “It’s not going my way. I’ve had a few up and down outings. Seems like one step forward, two steps back right now. I’m working through it, I like to think I grind through bad situations like this. Find the silver lining in them and just move forward.”

Black has a 7.88 ERA this season, he has 29 strikeouts in 32 innings of work. The stats aren’t where he wants to be but Grant has found a role with the Redbirds as a versatile pitcher.

“I’ve always kind of enjoyed it. You don’t ever know when you’re going in the game, you’re kinda always on your toes, gotta always be ready to go. So I really enjoy that part of it.”

Memphis manager Ben Johnson praised Black for his versatility. “I’ve known Grant for a couple years now. He does whatever we ask of him, and he’s great about it. We were in Jacksonville 2 and a half weeks ago, we had some movement. Gave Grant a call, said hey you mind starting for us today? How you feel about it? He said give me the ball. That’s his mindset. He’ll take the ball whenever, whatever you ask him. He competes. He really does, and that’s what we love about Grant.”

Black looks to bounce back on the bump entering the 2nd half of the Triple A season.

“Just really want to command my fastball better,” he added. “That’s something that I’ve done really well in the past, is I command my fastball in all counts. And early in the year, I’ve made some adjustments. I wasn’t commanding it like I needed to. But I think I’m getting back to that.”

