NICA brings biking event to communities throughout Arkansas

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’ Interscholastic Cycling League mountain biking program brought a “try it out” event to communities throughout the state.

The event, which took place at the Randolph County Fairgrounds in Pocahontas on July 1, allowed families to mountain bike in a fun and safe environment under the supervision of trained instructors.

The league provided bikes and helmets for those who didn’t have the equipment and was free to the public.

The event had a morning session, for adults who want to learn themselves as well as learning what teaching kids is all about, and an afternoon session beginning at 12:30 p.m. with lunch provided.

The event was open to kids from 5th to 12th grade and parents were welcome to participate.

