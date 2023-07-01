Energy Alert
Person found dead in home
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was found dead in a home on July 1, on Kathleen Street in Jonesboro.

The coroner was called to the scene. According to Sally Smith, the Public Information Specialist with Jonesboro Police Department stated it was an unattended death. So far this is not a criminal investigation, according to police.

K8 News has a crew headed to the scene, and new information will be updated as more information becomes available.

