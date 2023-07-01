Person found dead in home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was found dead in a home on July 1, on Kathleen Street in Jonesboro.

The coroner was called to the scene. According to Sally Smith, the Public Information Specialist with Jonesboro Police Department stated it was an unattended death. So far this is not a criminal investigation, according to police.

K8 News has a crew headed to the scene, and new information will be updated as more information becomes available.

